Heavy rain in UAE: Fujairah Crown Prince conducts aerial survey of affected areas

Authority airlifts one casualty with assistance from the Ministry of Interior
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, inspected the areas that got affected yesterday by heavy rains in the Emirate of Fujairah.
During the inspection tour, Sheikh Mohammed stressed that efforts will continue and all resources will be allocated to deal with the current situation.
Fujairah Crown Prince was accompanied by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, and Brigadier General Mohammed bin Nayi Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police.
