Heavy rain in UAE: Sharjah suspends bus transport services to Fujairah

Roads leading to Khorfakkan, Kalba temporarily closed

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 5:04 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 5:08 PM

Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority on Thursday temporarily suspended passenger transport service to the eastern regions due to heavy rains.

The transport authority suspended services on two routes towards Khorfakkan and Kalba via Fujairah. The two routes are - Line 116 (Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan) and Line 611 (Sharjah-Fujairah-Kalba). Passengers travelling on these routes can commute to Al Dhaid city.

The roads leading to these areas are also closed due to water clogging and fluctuating weather conditions.

Due to weather conditions and the consequent emergency work on Khorfakkan Road near Dafta motorists have been requested to be careful and use the road only if necessary.

ALSO READ:

Earlier in the day, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) suspended public bus trips to Fujairah. This comes after the national meteorological office issued a red alert for the emirate in light of "hazardous weather events" expected to continue today.

The RTA also instructed taxis that transport passengers towards Fujairah to be very careful in order to ensure public safety.

Heavy rains resulted in flash floods in the eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday. Some houses were damaged, and vehicles were swept away in the floods.