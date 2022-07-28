Look: UAE military vehicles roll down city streets, transport rescued residents to safety

870 stranded people rescued so far and no deaths or serious injuries recorded

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:02 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:48 PM

Heavy rains battered several emirates in the UAE over the last two days, causing floods in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Police and emergency teams were mobilised and rescue operations were carried out as residents got stranded in flooded homes, wadis and far-flung areas since Wednesday evening.

Military tanks and soldier were also deployed to assist with the evacuations.

In a series of photos shared by the UAE's Ministry of Defence, several tanks could be seen rolling down the streets of Fujairah, as part of the 'Loyal Hands' operation.

According to Brigadier-General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, the Ministry of Interior's official spokesperson, 3,897 people were given shelter as heavy rains fell.

Scores of residents were evacuated to shelter areas in trucks, and were seen carrying but a few possessions in plastic bags.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry also noted that the civilians were provided with necessary supplies.

Authorities in the UAE have rescued over 870 people who were stranded in Sharjah and Fujairah after heavy rains lashed the eastern parts of the country and no deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The rescue team has also been providing medical aid to civilians affected by the torrential rain.