Rain in UAE: Does car, home insurance cover damages caused by flooding?

Companies start receiving claims in just a few days after rain

Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 5:29 PM

Damages caused by rains to homes and vehicles are usually covered by most insurance policies, but depends on the package chosen as well, say local insurers.

Heavy rains lashed the UAE in the past 24 hours, resulting in massive flooding and damage to properties in the northern emirates.

Following torrential rains, many homes, vehicles and other contents of the house were damaged due to flooding.

“Rain damages are covered by both types of insurance policies individual and corporate. Damages are considered damages irrespective of the cause,” says Anas Mistareehi, chief operating officer of Al Wathba National Insurance Co. (AWNIC).

Mistareehi added that insurance companies do start receiving claims in just a few days after every rain. However, the severity depends on how heavy the rain is.

Sanjeev Anand, general manager of business development at Al Sayegh Insurance Brokers, said all insurance companies offer rain damage cover, and various products to costumers in UAE .

With regard to vehicles, he said mostly engine damage related claims occurs after heavy rains and flooding, and it is covered by motor comprehensive insurance policy.

Following flooding and heavy rains, according to Anand, firms get mainly property damage and motor accident claims.

Time for claims?

While replying to a query about how much time it takes to settle customer claims for rain-induced damages, Anand said there are no prescribed timelines as it can take a few weeks to months, depending upon damages.

“Once the claim is reported and registered with the insurer, the insurer/broker will advise the customer whether a claim is admissible or not and provides guidance on loss minimisation measures. In case of huge claims, the loss surveyors/experts are immediately deputed at the loss site by the insurer to assess the damages,” he said.

Al Wathba’s Mistareehi said the time to settle claims varies from one insurance company to the other. “At AWNIC, for example, we start processing once a claim is reported.”

He strongly recommended home insurance for individuals in the UAE as it protects their assets and the contents of the house.

Anand suggested that individuals can take a comprehensive motor policy including rain damages/natural disasters, home insurance, and property owner insurance that cover all risks. Similarly, corporates can take property all-risk insurance, office multi-covers and fleet insurances.