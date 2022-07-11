Eid Al Adha 2022: 39,000 emergency calls received by Abu Dhabi Police during holidays

Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Abu Dhabi Police received 39,000 calls on its emergency hotline 999 during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The emergency calls were from residents in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra.
Brigadier Nasser Al Maskari, director of Central Operations, said the Command and Control Centre at Abu Dhabi Police was well prepared to receive calls round-the-clock, noting that most calls were for minor accidents, traffic jams or some emergency cases.
"We provided the best services to the community. We coordinated with other local authorities to reach out to all emergencies as soon as possible," added.
He called on the public to cooperate with the initiatives launched by the Security Media Department, which aims to create more awareness about police services and other activities.
"Members of the community should not hesitate to contact emergency number 999 in case they face any emergency at any time," he added.
