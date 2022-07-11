Sheikh Mohamed orders disbursement of Dh1.5 billion worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens

Second package in 2022 coincides with Eid Al Adha celebrations

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 4:25 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 4:29 PM

Housing benefits worth Dh1.5 billion will be disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens, covering more than 1,100 beneficiaries in the emirate, authorities announced on Monday.

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, ordered the disbursement of housing package to ensure social stability and help citizens raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

This is the second package in 2022, which coincides with Eid Al Adha celebrations and includes grants for houses, housing loans, and exemptions from loan repayments.

Under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, the housing benefits to be disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens includes grants for houses and housing loans with a total value of Dh1.5 billion.

The grants will be given to retirees and families of deceased mortgagors to be exempt from loan repayments.

