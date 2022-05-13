Dubai Police respond to eight maritime, traffic accidents during Eid holidays

Officials say the force was well-prepared to tackle any emergencies that arose

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 12:47 PM

The Dubai Police maritime rescue teams responded to five accidents involving three moderate and minor injuries during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Meanwhile, the land rescue teams responded to three separate traffic accidents and rescued motorists who were trapped in their wrecked vehicles.

Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, said the force had readied all marine rescue and security boats across nine maritime points during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, including Al Hamriya, Deira Port, Dubai Creek, the Floating Bridge, Jumeirah 1, 2 and 4, Dubai Harbour and Hatta.

Maritime rescue

Lieutenant Jaber Qanmbar, Head of the Maritime Security Department, explained the first accident involved a person who fell from a dhow in Dubai Creek and suffered a minor injury. He added that the second and third accidents involved rescuing two men drowning in Dubai Creek and near the beach of Mamzar Park.

“The fourth accident involved rescuing a man after his kayak had sunk ear a wave breaker; luckily, the man did not sustain any injuries. Meanwhile, the fifth involved responding to a report about a boat that broke down at the Dubai World Islands, which also did not result in any injuries,” Lt Qanmbar said.

Land rescue

Lt-Col Khaled Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department in the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the team responded to three serious traffic accidents during the Eid holidays. He explained that the accidents resulted in two serious injuries, three moderate and one minor.

“The traffic accidents required the intervention of the Land Rescue teams due as the injured were trapped in the wreckage of their cars, which called for the dispatch of rescue cranes and gadgets to the accidents sites,” he said.

Al Hammadi noted that the Dubai Police land rescue teams remain on standby to tackle emergencies in various regions and streets and work in shifts to ensure a rapid and professional response that saves lives.

He pointed out that rescuers attend training courses throughout the year to learn and keep abreast with the best international practices and modern equipment in the field of land rescue.

Al Hammadi urged community members not to crowd around accident sites and never intrude or interfere with the work of rescuers, as every minute counts when saving lives. He noted that members of the public could contact Dubai Police in emergencies by calling 999 or sending distress requests (SOS) via Dubai Police’s smart app.