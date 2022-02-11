Dubai: Man gets stuck inside a billboard; officials come to his rescue

Emergency hotline officials work tirelessly in the shadows to ensure every distress call is answered within a fraction of a second
Dubai Police and Civil Defence have rescued a young African man who fell and got trapped inside a billboard of a retail store in Naif.
Colonel Omar Musa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said S.D., a 19-year-old African national, had a dispute with his flatmates. Filled with anger, the young man decided to get out of the bathroom window of his first-floor flat.
"He managed to squeeze his body out of the window, but he lost control and fell inside a billboard of a shop on the ground floor," Col. Ashour said.
Col. Ashour said the shop owner immediately called the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre after seeing the young man trapped in the billboard.
Rescue teams from the Naif Police Station, in cooperation with the General Department of Transport & Rescue and the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the emergency call.
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment, said Col. Ashour.
