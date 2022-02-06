Dubai tourist loses Dh34,000, documents; police send it back to her home country

This is not the first time that the police have gone out of their way to restore lost items to their owners.

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM

A European tourist lost her purse while travelling via the Dubai International Airport (DXB) recently. She had lost all hope of getting back $9,150 (nearly Dh34,000) in cash, some important documents and valuables.

However, the Dubai Police surprised her by sending it all back to her home country.

According to Brigadier Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security, the Bulgarian tourist lost her purse while travelling back home via DXB.

"Once we found the purse, we immediately verified the owner's identity, who had already left the country.

“Our officers contacted her and sent her the purse and cash after taking the necessary legal measures," Brig. Al Ameri said.

This is not the first time that the police have gone out of their way to restore lost items to their owners.

Last month, the police returned €33,600 (Dh140,000) to a transit passenger after the man lost the cash during his outbound journey via DXB.

Siegfried Tellbach, a German national, was overwhelmed with joy on getting back his cash, especially since he was not aware when or where he had lost it.

In April last year, the police surprised a tourist by handing him his lost wallet just before he boarded his flight at the Dubai International Airport.

In 2020, the police returned an expensive watch a tourist had lost while vacationing in Dubai. She hadn’t even filed a case in Dubai as she was not sure whether she’d lost the watch in Moscow or Dubai.