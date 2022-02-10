Dubai: Deira warehouse fire brought under control, says Civil Defence

DCD is investigating the cause of the fire.

A minor fire that broke out in a warehouse near Dubai International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said.

The DCD said the operations room received a report at 12:54pm of a fire that broke out in a warehouse for construction materials and general trade in Al Khabaisi area of Deira.

Firefighters from Port Saeed station were immediately dispatched, arriving at the scene in four minutes at 12:58pm.

The fire was put out at 1:17pm after firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent it from spreading across the nearby warehouses.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The DCD team’s commander reported that the smoke rising from the scene was a result of the inflammable substances present in the warehouse.

The team started the cooling operations at 1:36pm.

Investigations about the cause of the fire are underway.

