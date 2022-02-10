Dubai: Deira warehouse fire brought under control, says Civil Defence

High waves and strong currents posed a threat to the family's lives
Emergencies1 week ago
A minor fire that broke out in a warehouse near Dubai International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said.
The DCD said the operations room received a report at 12:54pm of a fire that broke out in a warehouse for construction materials and general trade in Al Khabaisi area of Deira.
Firefighters from Port Saeed station were immediately dispatched, arriving at the scene in four minutes at 12:58pm.
The fire was put out at 1:17pm after firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent it from spreading across the nearby warehouses.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
The DCD team’s commander reported that the smoke rising from the scene was a result of the inflammable substances present in the warehouse.
The team started the cooling operations at 1:36pm.
Investigations about the cause of the fire are underway.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
High waves and strong currents posed a threat to the family's lives
Emergencies1 week ago
The woman had fallen sick at a resort
Emergencies1 week ago
UAE's permanent representative to the UN said the intended target was “civilian infrastructure and civilians themselves”.
Emergencies2 weeks ago
Yousef Al Otaiba renewed a call for President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups
Emergencies2 weeks ago
The Ministry of Defence said it is "ready to deal with any threats, and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks."
Emergencies2 weeks ago
Residents say the UAE is still one of the safest countries to live in
Emergencies2 weeks ago
Anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information could be punished by imprisonment and fined Dh100,000
Emergencies2 weeks ago
'We are extremely proud of these three men for their timely display of courage in an extraordinary situation'
Emergencies2 weeks ago