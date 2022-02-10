UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Deira warehouse fire brought under control, says Civil Defence

DCD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Supplied
Supplied
by

Sherouk Zakaria

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 1:39 PM

Last updated: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 2:26 PM

A minor fire that broke out in a warehouse near Dubai International Airport on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control, the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said.

The DCD said the operations room received a report at 12:54pm of a fire that broke out in a warehouse for construction materials and general trade in Al Khabaisi area of Deira.

Firefighters from Port Saeed station were immediately dispatched, arriving at the scene in four minutes at 12:58pm.

The fire was put out at 1:17pm after firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent it from spreading across the nearby warehouses.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

The DCD team’s commander reported that the smoke rising from the scene was a result of the inflammable substances present in the warehouse.

The team started the cooling operations at 1:36pm.

Investigations about the cause of the fire are underway.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com

Sherouk Zakaria

More news from Emergencies