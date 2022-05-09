Dubai: 3 killed, 30 injured in traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr holiday

Dubai Police handled 128,000 calls during the long break

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 3:54 PM Last updated: Mon 9 May 2022, 3:56 PM

Three people died, and 30 others were injured in 31 separate traffic accidents across Dubai during the Eid Al Fitr holiday (May 2 to 8), the director of Dubai Traffic Police revealed.

According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, most accidents recorded were mainly caused by tailgating, speeding, and failing to abide by lane discipline.

"The accidents that occurred during the seven-day holiday resulted in the death of three and the injury of 30 others, including four severe, 20 moderate, and six minor," he explained.

Meanwhile, Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police's emergency hotline (999) received 118,078 calls, and the force's non-emergency toll number (901) received 10,697 calls during the same holiday. He said they also handled 1,276 emails and 1,730 life-chat requests from customers who contacted the force's (901) call centre for general inquiries, feedback, and technical help.

Col Al Muhairi also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 and be more mindful of their calls to the hotline.

