Eid holidays in UAE: No deaths, only 2 serious accidents reported in Sharjah

Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 3:58 PM

Sharjah Police recorded zero deaths and only two serious accidents causing severe injuries during the Eid holidays.

The Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls across the emirate from April 29 to May 8, including 39,008 phone calls via the emergency number 999, while it received 3,034 non-emergency calls via the number 901.

Colonel Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed that the efforts made by various teams in mosques, commercial centres and parks helped the implementation of the plan drawn up to provide security and also enhance the quality of life during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

He pointed out that all incoming calls, reports and inquiries were dealt with promptly after being evaluated by the first responder to ensure quick response.

Lt Col Omar Boghanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed the success of the traffic plan developed and implemented by authorities during the holidays.

He noted that the awareness and commitment of motorists and road users to traffic safety procedures and their adherence to them helped the traffic plan succeed and a decrease in the number of accidents.

Only two accidents were reported that resulted in severe injuries during the Eid break, despite the heavy traffic on the streets and internal and external roads.

Lieutenant-Colonel Bu Ghanem explained that the Traffic Department took all measures according to the plan prepared to ensure traffic safety, which constituted the success factor that was achieved in achieving 'zero' deaths.

The plan had a significant impact on the smooth flow of traffic and in a way that meets the aspirations of the Sharjah Police.