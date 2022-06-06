UAE: Students can apply for free schooling from the next academic year

The government will bear students' fees and all operating expenses

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:36 PM

Emiratis and eligible expat students, who are enrolled in government schools, can apply to join in the ‘Ajyal (generation) Schools that are in the areas near their homes, according to the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

The new model for government schools will be implemented from academic year 2022-23 in partnership with the private sector.

Parents have the right to choose an appropriate school for their children within the vicinity of their residential area.

According to the ESE, the school timings and calendar for the new model schools will remain the same as in public schools.

Also, there will be no additional fees paid by students as the government will bear students' fees and all operating expenses.

The new model will be applied to all students from grade one to four in 10 schools under the supervision of the Emirates Schools Establishment. The model will be extended to the fifth and sixth grades in 2024.

The establishment said it will communicate to parents when new classes from cycle-2 have been approved to be included in the new model.

The student can then move to government schools that follow the UAE curriculum at any time.

The ESE said no student will be affected by the new model as all their academic results and reports will be kept and they will be equated according to the institution’s marking system.