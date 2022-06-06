UAE: New school model offering free education announced

One of the oldest such schools has now been privatised
Education
A new school model has been announced in the UAE that will offer education for free. Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students.
It will follow a curriculum that will incorporate both national and international curricula. The national curriculum will offer subjects like Islamic and Arabic; while the international one will have science and math.
The Generation Schools will begin accepting students from academic year 2022-23, according to the Emirates Schools Establishment.
The pilot project for the new school model will run for three years. It will cover pupils in cycle 1 (grades 1-4).
More details to follow
