UAE: New school model offering free education announced

Mon 6 Jun 2022

A new school model has been announced in the UAE that will offer education for free. Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students.

It will follow a curriculum that will incorporate both national and international curricula. The national curriculum will offer subjects like Islamic and Arabic; while the international one will have science and math.

The Generation Schools will begin accepting students from academic year 2022-23, according to the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The pilot project for the new school model will run for three years. It will cover pupils in cycle 1 (grades 1-4).

More details to follow