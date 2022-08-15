UAE Ministry of Education supports students’ intellectual, skill, value development: minister

Mon 15 Aug 2022

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is keen on the comprehensive evaluation and continuous development of the curricula, and the formulation of the best frameworks that support students’ intellectual, scientific, skill and value development, said Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education.

“The ministry pays special attention to the necessity of harmonising the curriculum with global future trends and the developments of the times, thus contributing to advancing the progress of education, and at the same time immunising our students intellectually, by establishing a behavioural system based in its components on the fundamentals and authentic values ​​of society,” said Al Falasi. He made the comments during the recent workshops organised by the MoE on the curriculum in its various stages and the associated future vision.

The workshops covered early childhood education curricula, humanities and languages ​​curricula, arts and applied science curricula, vocational education curricula and academies with their various tracks, and joint academic hours programmes.

Al Falasi noted that the MoE is working to lay the foundations for empowering students and paying attention to psychological and behavioral aspects, enhancing students’ traits and instilling values ​​and constants and building their thinking.

“This is what calls for meticulous work, especially when we are facing an open world. Therefore, it’s important to safeguard students from ideas and habits alien to our society,” he said.

“The ministry, through the development and evaluation of curricula on a continuous basis, pays utmost attention to what is related to building a generation equipped with its values, customs and traditions that constitute a guarantee for protection from all that is foreign, whether it is behaviors alien to our societies or destructive ideas.”

The minister added: “The challenges before us are great, especially with regard to the intellectual and moral aspect of the student. The MoE is working hard to instill healthy and sound human and intellectual concepts in our students in a way that enhances the value and prestige of the family, strengthening social ties and ensuring that children enjoy their rights, the most important of which is living in a safe environment under the care of their parents.”

Al Falasi pointed out that positive morals, values ​​and customs, along with advanced cognitive sciences, constitute a guarantee for the development of society and the development of its future.

“Today's students are the fathers and mothers of tomorrow, and they will protect and preserve their families. Through the systematic focus on the value system, work is done directly to protect the family institution so that children grow up in a natural environment based on the main pillar represented in the family, which represents the basic nucleus of society,” he said.

The minister pointed out that the responsibility and role of the country's educational system is more comprehensive than just providing knowledge and science to students, but extends to protecting the foundations of society, strengthening its ties and protecting it from any negative influences or destructive ideas.