UAE: Monthly allowances, scholarships for students who work in private, health sectors

Ministry of Human Resources organised a workshop about the same

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 4:27 PM

Students in high school, universities and graduates looking for jobs have been educated on the importance of working for private firms and in the health sector and the many government privileges they can get, including monthly allowances and education scholarships.

This was during a virtual workshop organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation which introduced the young UAE nationals to the importance of working in the private sector, and to motivate them to participate in the “health programme” sponsored by the National Talent Competitiveness Council “Nafis”.

Wedad Al Shamlan, director of the Vocational Guidance Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stressed the importance of working in the private sector and the promising job privileges it offers to Emirati cadres, especially in the targeted vital economic sectors. Foremost of these is the health sector, which calls for strengthening the labour market with Emiratis in various health specialities.

She cited the package of qualitative advantages that the "health programme" provides to the targeted citizens. “The health sector offers 2,000 free scholarships, in addition to the monthly allowances and job opportunities it provides after fulfilling the requirements and passing the required conditions,” said Al Shamlan.

The UAE government had in September last year announced 13 new schemes to encourage 75,000 Emiratis to work in the private sector over the next five years.

As part of the Projects of the 50 initiatives, officials unveiled ‘Nafis’, a federal programme to increase the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector from 2 per cent to 10 per cent.

Nafis consists of 13 projects and development initiatives at a total cost of Dh24 billion. These include a salary support scheme that offers up to Dh5,000 per month for five years; a Dh1 billion fund dedicated to supporting graduate students and their start-ups; and unemployment benefits, among others.

Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, a family medicine consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital reviewed the importance of working and investing in the medical and health sector as it is an integrated and disciplined work system that includes dozens of different jobs.

“There is sustainability in these jobs led by Emirati cadres,” he said.

Sajwani stressed the importance of the “health programme” launched by “Nafis” because of the support it provides and the opportunities that must be exploited by young citizens.

“The health sector has proven its importance during the period of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said pointing out the important and significant humanitarian and professional role played by the nursing teams in various medical institutions as frontliners.

Dr. Sajwani highlighted the importance of exploiting the support opportunities provided by the UAE government to Emiratis in secondary schools and universities to join the health sector, pointing to the qualitative advantages that work in the private sector includes in terms of competitiveness and speed of professional development, which makes it the most attractive for what It offers exceptional opportunities for career advancement.

Khadija Hassan Al Amassi, director of Quality Management in Nursing at Burjeel Medical City stressed that her love for the nursing profession as the most humane profession played an active role in her academic and career success and enabled her to make the effort and face challenges.

“The nursing profession with its various specialisations is vital and cannot be dispensed with or neglected in the medical and health system,” she said stressing that the health sector provides wonderful opportunities and a promising future option for male and female citizens to study and then work in it.

About 500 male and female students from high school, universities and graduates seeking for jobs and counsellors participated in the session titled “Be an active part of our first line of defence in the health sector.”

