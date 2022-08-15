UAE: Students steer initiative to promote inclusiveness of People of Determination

The programme aims to help youth meet local, regional demand of accessibility practitioners

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 6:56 PM

Students at Zayed University (ZU) have been trained during this summer to become peer educators and facilitators in topics related to people of determination inclusiveness, accessibility, and technology.

The ZU said on Monday that it recently launched The UAE Inclusive Youth Network, which successfully educated and trained these 41 students.

The Youth Network was initiated by the Department of Student Accessibility Services at Zayed University, and has recently organised a workshop. The aim was to connect with the students and raise their awareness of other community members using interactive methods and youth-friendly activities.

Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Zayed University Provost & Chief Academic Officer, said: "We are delighted to see our students giving back to their community through such initiatives that are governed by local Emirati philanthropists and sponsors. Our students will be qualified enough to raise awareness on the importance of inclusiveness of people of determination amongst their community."

The initiative aims to attract students aged between (15 to 30) from schools, universities, youth centres, and non-enrolled People of Determination from the same age group.

The initiative will also equip youth with the tools and accessibility technology to meet the rising demands of accessibility practitioners.

