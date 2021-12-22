New UAE weekend: Timings at Dubai schools, learning models; all your questions answered

KHDA has announced details of how the academic week will look like from the new year

With the UAE transitioning into a 4.5-day weekend from January 1, 2022, schools in Dubai will offer pupils and staff a 2.5-day weekend.

For schools, the official working days will be Monday to Friday, with Friday being a half-day that ends at 12 noon. Saturday and Sunday will form their new weekend.

Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced details of how the academic week will look like from the new year.

Here are all your questions answered, as detailed by the KHDA.

When is the first day school in 2022?

The first day of school for 2022 is Monday, January 3.

Will all private schools follow the same daily timings, or are variations allowed?

Some flexibility is allowed to ensure that schools are able to meet their curriculum requirements. All schools should inform KHDA of their updated operating hours.

To make sure overall school hours are not reduced, can schools start the school day earlier?

Schools have this option, provided they consult with parents.

Can schools finish the school day later?

Schools have this option, provided they consult with parents.

Can schools finish the day later than 12pm on Fridays?

The school day cannot finish later than 12 pm on Fridays.

Does the decision apply to staff working hours, or only student school attendance?

The Saturday and Sunday weekend, as well as the 12pm Friday finish, applies to students and staff at private schools.

