New UAE weekend: Abu Dhabi private schools notified about change in timings

Schools will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 4:52 PM

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK) has contacted the principals of private schools in Abu Dhabi to inform them about the new policy regarding the change in weekend holidays in the UAE.

According to the new directive, schools will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day, from 7.30am to 12pm, starting from January 1, 2022, according to a report in Al Bayan.

In an email sent to institutions, ADEK said that the decision will be applied to all schools in the Capital. School principals will provide more details in the coming days.

The UAE, on Tuesday announced the revised its workweek timings, with government staff entitled to get two-and-a-half days off every week.

This means that employees would be working on Fridays till 12pm. The Friday sermons and prayers have been pushed to after 1.15pm, which will help Muslim employees offer them in congregation after work.