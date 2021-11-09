Dubai private schools see 3.5% growth in enrolment: KHDA

The emirate now has 215 private schools, 21 of which were opened in the last three years

Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 6:03 PM

Dubai private schools have recorded a 3.5 per cent increase in enrolment since the start of the last academic year, with the addition of nearly 10,000 students.

According to new infographics released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai now has 215 private schools, 21 of which were opened in the last three years.

The infographics provided key data about each phase of Dubai's private education sector, which are designed to give investors, operators, educators and parents insight into the sector as a whole.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA, said that growth, strength and possibility have long been hallmarks of Dubai's private school sector.

"The growth in student enrolment shows the confidence that parents have in the ability of Dubai schools to provide high-quality education in all circumstances,” he said.

"The sustained development of the emirate’s school sector reflects the energy, resilience and dynamism that Dubai has been able to maintain. Consistent with the Expo 2020 theme of opportunity, our education sector continues to offer families and investors new possibilities."

ALSO READ:

The infographics also included data from a survey that included more than 70,000 parents. According to the survey, 87 per cent of parents said they are satisfied with the quality of education their children receive in Dubai.

The report also noted almost half of all teachers in Dubai were under 40, with India, UK and Egypt making up the top three nationalities.

Key Numbers from Spring Edition of KHDA landscape report

Total number of schools in Dubai – 215 schools

Total number of students in Dubai – 289,019 students

Total number of Emirati students in Dubai schools – 30,515 students

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com