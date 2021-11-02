Dubai: 100,000 students to participate in well-being census, share insights about happiness

The census supports Dubai’s vision to be among the five happiest cities in the world

(File photo)

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM

More than 100,000 students and 20,000 private school staff will participate in the Dubai Student Wellbeing Census that begins this week, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of KHDA, said: “This year represents a milestone for student well-being in Dubai. The fifth year of the Dubai Student Wellbeing Census will give school leaders reliable data that will help them make changes to teaching and learning that have a meaningful impact on well-being.”

This year’s census will see students and staff share insights on their well-being and happiness. The census touches on topics such as relationships at school and at home, student engagement with teaching and learning, and their feelings about the future.

The Dubai Student Wellbeing Census is a five-year project which measures how students in Dubai’s private schools feel and think about their well-being. It helps schools improve student well-being and supports Dubai’s vision to be among the five happiest cities in the world.

Last year’s census, which was held during the pandemic phase, saw students saying they were getting more sleep, having breakfast and other meals more regularly, and enjoying closer ties with their teachers during the remote learning period.

The Adults@School Wellbeing Survey helps school teachers and staff better understand and improve their own well-being.

“The fourth year of the Adults@School Wellbeing Census will continue to give school staff the insights they need to improve their own well-being and the well-being of all adults at their school. With the help of educators and parents, we’re creating a culture that measures and defines success well beyond academics,” Al Karam added.

Data collection for this year’s census and survey has already begun from November 1. To learn more about the census, visit www.khda.gov.ae/en/dswc

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com