Edtech, smart classroom in MEA forecast to hit Dh26 billion in 2027

GESS Dubai will take place on November 14 to 16, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Zabeel Halls 4, 5 & 6).

Largest gathering of edtech companies to showcase latest solutions at GESS Dubai

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:54 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:56 PM

The Middle East and Africa edtech and smart classroom market is poised to grow in value to Dh26billion in 2027, driven by the adoption of the edtech-focused products and solutions in classrooms across the region.

Given such bright prospects for business growth, a strong local and international contingent of edtech companies have confirmed their participation at GESS Dubai, the leading education conference and exhibition show in the Middle East that is set to take place on November 14 to 16, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Zabeel Halls 4, 5 & 6).

“This is a strong confirmation that the education sector in this part of the world is showing great promise for the future, and we are delighted to provide the ideal platform to facilitate this growth by giving edtech companies a chance to showcase their products and solutions to key decision-makers in schools throughout the region during GESS Dubai,” said Matt Thompson, Project Director, Tarsus, organisers of the GESS portfolio of education exhibitions and conferences in the UAE, Turkey and Indonesia.

The data was culled from the "Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027” report published by Report Linker, an award-winning global market research solution and business intelligence, and listed the widespread adoption of smartphones, interactive displays and other digital learning tools in classrooms as a key driver of this growth.

Thompson says the region is also home to a robust start-up ecosystem that are developing specific edtech solutions that integrate a wide range of technological innovations such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and Blockchain among others to provide immersive and engaging teaching-and-learning experiences in classrooms or in homes as a result of blended onsite and remote classes being implemented by schools.

Moreover, an IDC study earlier this year found that 72 per cent of Gulf educational institutions brought forward their digital initiative roadmaps by at least a year. As a consequence, global suppliers have seen huge increases in subscribers in the region, and the UAE is now one of the fastest growing markets for edtech.

Among the over 400 local and international companies participating at GESS Dubai is Canada-based ezrobot, which is looking to expand its operations in the Middle East. “We're excited to be at GESS and to help educators learn how they can dramatically increase engagement in robotics, coding and AI education. Many schools that have implemented our strategies have seen enrolment in their robotics programs increase by as much as 1,000% - it's truly incredible to see,” said Dennis Kambeitz, CEO.

Edtech in Action will also be a key thematic focus on the conference agenda of GESS Dubai, with leading education and technology experts coming to share their insights on the latest advances in the use of technology in classrooms. Steve Bambury, a renowned edtech consultant, will deliver talks on The rise of the virtual schoolhouse and How NFTs and Blockchain will Disrupt Education. These and hundreds of other presentations, workshops and panel discussions form part of the conference component of GESS Dubai, which provides CPD certification for education professionals attending the event.

Homegrown edtech company Alef Education will also be participating at the event to showcase their award-winning AI-power Alef Platform, which has been adopted by the UAE Ministry of Education for use in all public schools in the emirates. “Digital Learning tools will make education more accessible and prevent future learning losses as we embrace for future events that may disrupt the global education sector much like the current Covid -19 pandemic,” said Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO, Alef Education.

This year, the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA) is supporting over 50 British companies who will be exhibiting in the UK Pavilion at GESS Dubai. 10 of these are edtech companies that are new to the show and taking part in the new for 2021 UK Tech Showcase which sits within the pavilion and is being supported by the Department for International Trade. Each company will be presenting their products and services in the presentation area throughout the show, and will also be running two ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitching competitions which will be judged by independent education and edtech experts. The winners of these competitions will be announced during the show.

In addition, GESS Dubai has a dedicated Startup Pavilion where many emerging startups will be showcasing their latest innovations that could potentially disrupt the edtech sector in the region. — business@khaleejtimes.com