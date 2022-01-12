Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi parents to help determine whether schools will continue remote learning

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 3:30 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 3:36 PM

Parents of Abu Dhabi school students have been asked about their opinion on the education model they would prefer for their children in the coming weeks.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has conducted a survey to gauge whether parents would favour remote education or face-to-face learning for their children.

The survey included basic queries about parents as well as schools attended by their children. It also asked whether children attended physical learning during last term and the education model that families would prefer for their children during the next few weeks.

All Abu Dhabi schools had started the second term, which began on January 3, with remote learning and it was to continue for two weeks.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee earlier said the move was a "precautionary measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 and maintain low infection rates in the emirate.

Part of the comprehensive survey which ended on January 11, was to gauge parents’ opinions on whether they would like to send children back to school after the two weeks remote learning.

The aim was to identify the most appropriate model of learning for students starting from next week.

Authorities said it was important for parents and guardians to give their opinions on the safest model of learning they would wish to continue with for the coming weeks given the current Covid-19 situation.

Adek had identified four models of learning that parents had to choose from including distance or remote learning, hybrid learning model that calls for alternate days or weeks of in-classroom teaching and remote learning, gradual return to physical learning based on the age of pupils with a week apart and full return to campuses for in-class lessons.

Parents were also asked to give other options they would prefer for their children if the physical learning at school is not available.

They were given three options, including remote learning, hybrid learning in rotation for weeks (a week at school for in-class lessons and a week of remote learning), in addition to the option of the gradual return to physical learning for age groups with a week apart.

The survey also included questions about the extent of families' ability to manage their children while learning remotely at home, whether the parents had the option of working remotely from home or if there was someone at home to help them supervise the kids during remote learning or if their children were old enough and they didn’t need supervision during distance learning.

Results of the survey are yet to be published.

Adek earlier said that parents and students play a major role alongside it to shape a safe return to in-class education.

According to Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, testing campaigns was to be ramped up during the first two weeks of the second term for school staff, and the situation had to be monitored in preparation for the return to face-to face learning.

