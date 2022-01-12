Covid in UAE: EmSAT exams postponed due to 'health situation'

The decision applied to public schools, universities and training centres

The Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) has been postponed, the UAE’s Ministry of Education has announced.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that the test – which was supposed to start on January 15 - has now been scheduled for February 12.

The move is due to the “recent health situation”, the ministry tweeted.

EmSAT is a set of standardised electronic tests for measuring and evaluating students. Applicants take the test for college admissions and placement.

The online test measures Grade XII pupils’ skills and knowledge prior to their transition to higher education. The critical test provides key data for college admission and placement.

The ministry had earlier shifted classes at UAE educational institutions online from the new semester that began on January 3.

The decision applied to public schools, universities and training centres.

Schools across the country were to return to 100 per cent campus learning from the new year. The decision to temporarily shift to distance learning came as the UAE witnessed an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

