Back to school in UAE: Emirates Transport releases 3 animated films on school transport safety awareness

Aimed at students of all ages, they will cover topics such as evacuation procedures in the event of an emergency

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 3:30 PM

Emirates Transport (ET), the UAE's largest school transport provider, released three short cartoon films targeting school students of all grades that highlight important passenger safety guidelines for the school transport services provided by the company.

The films were launched during a visit by an ET delegation headed by Amer Al Shehhi, the supervisor of school transport operations in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain – in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police – to Khalifa City, a primary school in Abu Dhabi, where it was then shown to the students.

Jasim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of School Transport at Emirates Transport, said: “Emirates Transport harnesses all its available capabilities to deliver its safety awareness messages to students benefiting from its services. It takes into account in its messages the optimal method and the best channels to reach its young target audience and achieve its awareness goals.

“Raising safety levels in school transport cannot be completed without educating transported students, by providing them with appropriate knowledge and behaviour guidelines, as well as engaging with them positively regarding their role and responsibility for safety,” he added.

Khaled Shukur, manager of the Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety Department, said: “The three new safety awareness films use animated cartoons with an attractive modern appeal, and is available in both Arabic and English languages.

They will be circulated and shown in coordination with school administrations, according to the agreed awareness and training programmes – in addition to being accessible on the company's social media channels to achieve as wide a reach as possible.”

Shukur added that the films deal with various topics covering safety during the school bus journey, in which the main character 'Salem' plays the role of a mentor student who urges his colleagues to follow the optimal safety behaviour during various situations that occur on the bus, thus providing them with appropriate instructions and guidelines.

The first short film shows how to get on and off the bus safely by adhering to the Golden Rule. The second deals with evacuation procedures in the event of an emergency during the school trip, and the third short film relates to general safety procedures and regulations during the school transport trip, added the manager of the Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety Department.

ALSO READ: