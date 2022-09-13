Qatar: 4-year-old dies in school bus after being left alone in the heat

Minsa Mariam Jacob had fallen asleep and went unnoticed by the driver

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022

Minsa Mariam Jacob, a 4-year-old Qatar resident from Kerala, was found dead in her school bus on September 11. According to media reports, it was her birthday.

Jacob had fallen asleep in the morning on the way to school, and went unnoticed by the driver, who locked up the bus after it reached the school.

The kindergarten student was left in the bus for over four hours, She was found unconscious when the bus driver and conductor came back. Although she was rushed to a hospital immediately, she could not be saved.

Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

"The Ministry, as well as the respective authorities will take the necessary measures as well as the maximum punishment against the aggressors with regards to regulations and according to the results of the ongoing investigation," another tweet said.

"The ministry also affirms its keenness to adhere to the highest quality of security and safety standards for its students, and will not tolerate any shortcomings in this regard. It extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased student."

