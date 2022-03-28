UAE: Crypto.com opens regional headquarters in Dubai

File. PHoto: Reuters

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 4:22 PM

Global cryptocurrency platform crypto.com will open its regional headoffice in Dubai, a senior official said on Monday.

“We are opening regional head office for Middle East and Africa here in Dubai. It is going to be a great addition to run our operations from here because the UAE is diversifying its industries and trying to be bold and create opportunities. We are not here only to gain more market share but to create a broader ecosystem where there are more opportunities for all,” Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer at Crypto.com, said during a press conference at the World Government Summit on Monday.

The company, which boasts 10 million users and 3,000 employees, is currently looking for an office space in Dubai and aims to employ around 100 to 200 workers including engineers.

“We are already looking for office in Dubai with 100 to 200 people including on the compliance side. We are looking at right licensing setup. There is a lot of talent in Dubai who can support operations,” he added.

“We are also mindful of impact on environment that the industry might have and try to develop technology to reduce carbon emission,” he added.

Earlier, crypto.com had signed an agreement with the inaugural Investopia Summit to be an exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform partner.

“We are aligned with the vision of Investopia Summit and the government here to drive the agenda for cryptocurrencies,” Anziani said.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, also addressed the press conference and said that virtual assets industry which has reached $2 trillion market is here to stay and the UAE aims to be hub of this new-age industry.

“As world continues to change rapidly, we are trying to create future economy and cement our position as virtual assets hub. We see great potential in virtual assets, therefore we are building ecosystem with robust regulations,” he added.

