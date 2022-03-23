Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 see more than 10,000+ visitors overall

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 4:49 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 4:50 PM

Many businesses and organisations came out in front to showcase their products at the expo with their teams. One among them was TVG: The Social Coin, which gathered attention with its unique theme and idea. Noticing the TVG coin for the first time, it gave out an emerging essence to our senses.

What is your total supply of coins?

We have a one trillion supply, and we have kept 100 billion TVG coins for charity purposes. All the coins are already minted as they are based on the TRC 20 blockchain. Henceforth, one trillion is the total supply and the maximum supply.

The TVG team received an award for 'Best Social Impact Project 2022' for the project and the idea behind it.

What was your reaction to being selected for this award?

It wasn't a big surprise to us because the idea behind TVG: The Social Coin speaks for itself. Our CEO, Rochak Sahu, was overwhelmed with the response at the Crypto Expo in Dubai and with the award too. His immense experience in the blockchain industry for the past seven years has finally come to fruition. Our CEO proudly stated: "With TVG: The Social Coin, you can contribute while also investing for your future."

What is your motive behind such a unique idea?

TVG’s motive is to have the token accepted by 193 countries worldwide as a currency. This encourages us to keep forward with our statement of growing by 5 times by 2022. Also, by 2023, we are looking forward to being a part of the top 50 in terms of the cryptocurrency market capital. With our aggressive roadmap, TVG: The Social Coin is aiming to hold a cryptocurrency capital of 500 billion dollars by the year 2026.

Can you tell us something about your roadmap?

Our vision of being the market leader doesn't just come with a social motive alone. 'TVG: The Social Coin' is filled with surprising technical upgrades in our one-year roadmap. Stuff like integration of TVG with the online game and casino industry, or let it be the development of our exchange and blockchain, all of these come out to be the unique selling point for us.

While they were showcasing their roadmap, suddenly we realised that this was the growth pattern that matched all the leading cryptocurrencies.

Their overall message of 'it's never too late for anyone to contribute their best to make this world a better place to live together"' makes people confident in TVG: The Social Coin.

For more details, visit www.tvgcoin.com