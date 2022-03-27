UAE: Global leaders to discuss new economy, cryptocurrency at Investopia Summit

Metaverse and its impact on the future of business will also be discussed at the summit tomorrow

Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022

The global geo-economic scene and the impact of its current changes on investments is one of the main tracks of Investopia Summit.

Leading thinkers, investors, policy makers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from around the world will discuss new economy in 20 sessions at the first edition of the summit, which will be held on March 28 in Dubai. Investopia Summit serves as the economic contributor taking place during the World Government Summit 2022.

The summit will discuss significant economical topics, including the prospects and trends of global investments until 2025, the current major economic transformations, and their impact on investors and the current trends of reshaping globalisation.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy, said; “The world is currently witnessing unprecedented challenges playing a greater role than ever in directing the global economy, leaving its impact on trade and investments. This is going to be a major discussion during the Summit, with over 20 panel discussions and workshops.”

Al Marri added that the metaverse and its impact on the future of business is another topic that will be discussed during the summit.

“Investopia Summit will also shed light on the quick developments in the world regarding the cryptocurrency market, which encouraged banks to invest in the next generation of financial technology," he said. “Investing in space will be among the main topics on the summit’s agenda, in addition to the space tourism, and the future of technologies regarding that."

Al Marri noted that the vision of the UAE's leadership has been to create an efficient, strong and progressive economy, which is reflected in the 'Principles of the 50'.

"The first edition of Investopia Summit simplifies identifying international opportunities in vital sectors and facilitate open dialogue in the global investment community," he added.

Investopia Summit will also discuss other global challenges, such as agriculture technologies and the opportunities it brings in light of the global food changes and concerns about food security. It will also explore how investors can utilize advanced technologies in health sector, especially that artificial intelligence is accelerating scientific and health solutions, forming a new way on how healthcare is being delivered, which eventually will help preventing and treating diseases.

The aummit’s agenda will include workshops that will discuss other topics on environmental sustainability and governance and promoting women’s participation in economic growth.

Investopia Summit is one of the most prominent strategic projects announced by the UAE government within the first set of the Projects of the 50, and it will strengthen the flow of inward investments and attract Dh550 billion worth FDI into the UAE by 2030.

Investopia joined forces with several global and local partners to enrich the discussions and workshops of the Summit, such as Crypto.com, Deloitte Middle East, Accenture Middle East, BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

The World Government Summit 2022 is expected to be the largest gathering yet for more than 30 international organisations. This year’s summit will host more than 4,000 global figures, government officials and specialists, aiming to discuss future of governments with more than 500 decision makers and thought leaders from all over the world hosting up to 110 sessions and workshops.