Metaverse, cryptocurrency and cybersecurity: Six new forums at World Government Summit

Two-day event to address emerging threats in volatile financial markets and virtual worlds

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 4:33 PM

This year’s World Government Summit (WGS2022) will organise six new forums to address emerging threats in the volatile financial markets and virtual worlds as the world recovers from Covid-19.

The several firsts in the Summit, which will be held on March 29-30 at Expo 2020 Dubai, include the Global Metaverse Forum, the Global Crypto Forum, and the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum. The inaugural Investopia summit, the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders and the Arab Government Administration Forum will also appear on the WGS stage for the first time.

The other nine forums set to feature at the two-day event include the Climate Change Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Global Energy Forum, the SDGs in Action, the Women in Government Forum, the Government Services Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum, the Forbes 30 Under 30 Forum and the TIME 100 Gala.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, said, “The launch of these global forums as part of the Summit’s main activities achieve the event's goal to identify and highlight the most important global trends in vital sectors.”

He added: “WGS presents an innovative way of enhancing governments’ readiness for the future, based on the human capacity for foresight and proactiveness, and leveraging advanced technology to build a new generation of governments capable of innovating tools to rapidly respond to changes, overcome challenges, and adapt to unexpected factors with contingencies.”

“WGS has consolidated its position as the most prominent global gathering on the agendas of decision-makers in more than 190 countries, which shapes the future of governments, creates solutions to future challenges, and boosts collaboration and integration between governments, the public and the private sector, countries, and communities.”

Global Metaverse Forum

During the first Global Metaverse Forum, world-renowned technologists and futurists at WGS2022 will explore the potential of the new Internet era – Web 3.0. The forum will highlight features of the Metaverse in offering a parallel digital world with unlimited potential.

The Forum will take a deep dive into the future opportunities contained within the virtual worlds that have emerged in recent years, as places where users can buy land, build houses and cities, and develop projects by blending virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Global Crypto Forum

The Global Crypto Forum will focus on boosting global efforts to adopt digital currencies alongside an ecosystem for its use, both regionally and globally. The forum, which will be held for the first time during WGS, will highlight the need to develop a global system that regulates the uses of digital currency, while setting clear priorities for governments and the private sector regarding the effective use of blockchain technologies while promoting the uses of cryptocurrency.

The forum will provide a platform for thought and industry leaders in the field to discuss innovation in the sector and the mechanisms needed to ensure a responsible approach to financial solutions today, and in the future.

Women in Government

The Women in Government Forum offers a space for global dialogue on women leadership in the public sector, and puts a spotlight on women leaders as they discuss how to advance women’s inclusion and enablement in government. The Forum provides an occasion for global governments to pledge their support and make solid commitments to empower more women into the highest levels of decision-making. It also aims to build a network of global women leaders in the public sector to support, nurture and mentor the new generation of women leaders.

Arab Government Administration Forum

The Arab Government Administration Forum organised in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), part of the Arab League, aiming to promote public administration, evolve public systems and services for Arab societies and future-proof them. It will welcome senior Arab officials.

The Forum will host a high-level meeting convening public service ministers and hold roundtable talks with 60 Arab government figures, bringing together representatives from international organizations, primarily, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations Development Program, and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

The WGS will hold the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, the first edition of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, organised by the Arab Youth Center, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The meeting will shed light on the Arab youth work sector and various initiatives related to youth empowerment and engagement. It will further link young leaders from various fields and sectors together with key decision-makers, including members of Arab and international governments and institutions. The objective is to promote joint Arab action and investment in empowering youth to unlock their potential to contribute to the development and stability of the Arab world.

Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum

In partnership with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Cybersecurity in Aviation Forum will discuss the future of aviation, new travel concepts and how governments and the private sector are integrating cybersecurity measures into global policies to enhance the sustainability of the aviation industry.

Investopia

WGS is holding the first-ever Investopia summit in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Economy. An exclusive gathering government and business leaders, investors, financial institutions, family offices to discuss and facilitate investment opportunities. Investopia will be the starting point to launch 100 opportunities for international investments in partnership with top 50 global innovators.

Climate Change Forum

The Climate Change Forum aims to explore the roadmap and economic opportunities to accelerate and scale the transition to a net-zero future. The World Government Summit convenes global leaders and experts to start an urgent, unprecedented, systemic change to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change on people and nature.

The TIME 100 Gala

The WGS will host “TIME 100 Gala” in partnership with TIME Magazine, as the first international event in the Museum of the Future. The Gala will convene thought leaders, experts, as well as global influencers as a new expansion of the Time 100 list of the World’s most influential people.

The TIME 100 is a community of leaders started in 1999 that has developed to become a global franchise in creating a positive impact on the world.

Global Health Forum

The Global Health Forum, organised in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), will discuss prospects of 2022, transformations in societies, technological advances post the Covid-19 pandemic. The Forum will further touch upon the importance of multilateral approach towards promoting global health, as well as adopting new technologies in personalised care, remote medicine, genomic medicine, medical robotics, data-driven algorithms and biotechnological advancements.

Global Energy Forum

The Global Energy Forum, organised in partnership with the Atlantic Council focuses on renewable energy, and the importance it hold to mitigate climate change on the road to a net zero future. The forum further touches upon efforts to accelerate the global energy transition, governments efforts in increasing investments and strengthening multistakeholder collaboration towards greater agility and readiness

A global platform to build the future

In the WGS 2022, more than 4,000 senior government officials, experts and private sector leaders will participate in exploring the future of governments across more than 110 interactive sessions and panels across the three days from 28-30 March 2022.

Since its launch in 2013, the World Government Summit has focused on shaping future governments and building a better future for humanity, providing a novel blueprint for international partnerships based on shaping future governments.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com