Dubai to host first ever economic summit in Metaverse

System status page showed all services back online.
Tech5 days ago
Dubai will host world’s first ever economic summit – Investopia Investment Summit – in Metaverse this week.
To be held as part of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, will host the world’s first economic press conference in the Metaverse where media representatives can also join using augmented and virtual reality.
“It is great to see Investopia Summit in the Metaverse, and to host the first economic press conference through this virtual world. Investopia’s vision is about the future economies, so launching the Summit in the Metaverse comes in line with this context, which enriches the Investopia’s discussions about the technological developments in the world and their impact on economies and investments,” said the UAE’s Minister of Economy.
Investopia summit is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government in September 2021. The inaugural edition of the Summit will witness the participation of intellectuals and industry experts as well as government officials, institutional investors, startup and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to share ideas, create opportunities, and promote future investments all over the world.
The World Government Summit 2022, which will be held on March 29-30 at Expo 2020 Dubai, is expected to be the largest gathering yet for more than 30 international organizations. This year’s summit will receive more than 4,000 global figures, government officials and specialists, aiming to discuss future of governments with more than500 decision makers and thought leaders from all over the world hosting up to 110 sessions and workshops.
ALSO READ:
System status page showed all services back online.
Tech5 days ago
As organisations in the Middle East increase their adoption of the latest advanced digital technologies to support their digital transformation goals, the risks and challenges of cybersecurity will also evolve, experts at GISEC 2022 said
Tech5 days ago
One participant wins Dh777,777 in latest draw.
Tech6 days ago
'Dubai Police to implement best technologies such as AI and blockchain to prevent crimes, accidents'
Tech6 days ago
All 'real-money purchases' made between March 20 and April 3 will be donated
Tech6 days ago
The favourite communication channel of president Bolsonaro is blocked for failure to comply with orders to remove messages that contain disinformation
Tech1 week ago
He allegedly stole parts and caused the company to pay for items and services it never received
Tech1 week ago
Here's how you can check whether the new feature has been enabled on your phone
Tech1 week ago