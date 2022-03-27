Dubai to host first ever economic summit in Metaverse

UAE’s Minister of Economy to hold the first economic press conference in the Metaverse

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 27 Mar 2022, 1:22 PM

Dubai will host world’s first ever economic summit – Investopia Investment Summit – in Metaverse this week.

To be held as part of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, will host the world’s first economic press conference in the Metaverse where media representatives can also join using augmented and virtual reality.

“It is great to see Investopia Summit in the Metaverse, and to host the first economic press conference through this virtual world. Investopia’s vision is about the future economies, so launching the Summit in the Metaverse comes in line with this context, which enriches the Investopia’s discussions about the technological developments in the world and their impact on economies and investments,” said the UAE’s Minister of Economy.

Investopia summit is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government in September 2021. The inaugural edition of the Summit will witness the participation of intellectuals and industry experts as well as government officials, institutional investors, startup and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to share ideas, create opportunities, and promote future investments all over the world.

The World Government Summit 2022, which will be held on March 29-30 at Expo 2020 Dubai, is expected to be the largest gathering yet for more than 30 international organizations. This year’s summit will receive more than 4,000 global figures, government officials and specialists, aiming to discuss future of governments with more than500 decision makers and thought leaders from all over the world hosting up to 110 sessions and workshops.

