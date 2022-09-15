Ethereum blockchain has completed major software upgrade: Co-founder

Known as the 'Merge', this update will change how transactions on the platform occur, and how ether tokens are created

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 1:45 PM

A major software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain — which was aimed at drastically reducing its energy usage — has been completed, declared Ethereum inventor and co-founder Vitalik Buterin, in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Photo: @VitalikButerin/Twitter

The upgrade, known as the "Merge", will change how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur, and how ether tokens — the second-largest crypto coin after bitcoin — are created.

Under the change, Ethereum will move from a "proof of work" system, in which energy-hungry computers validate transactions by solving complex maths problems, to a "proof of stake" system, where individuals and companies act as validators, using their ether as collateral to win newly created tokens.

