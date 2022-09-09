5 Top Crypto Presales That Could Net 100x Returns
Crypto presales are a great way to beat the bear market as lots of projects sell their tokens at prices way below their eventual value in a bid to kick start funding and so they can move along the projected roadmap.
However, there are risks in investing in presales with some projects making big promises they can never keep and others being straight scams. We've selected the top 5 to help you avoid those pitfalls.
Top 5 crypto presales that could net 100x - our picks
Here are 5 of the best new presales ready to make investors big gains
1. Tamadoge - Exciting Meme Project with Utility
2. Lucky Block - Competition Platform with Unrivalled Prizes
3. Battle Infinity - Metaverse Project with Fantasy P2E Game
4. Lithio - World's First AI Powered Blockchain that Raised $400 Million
5. EstateX - Build a Real Estate Portfolio from $100
Tamadoge is our top pick for a presale coin that could return 100x gains for its early investors.
Already named as the best new crypto to invest in this year, Tamadoge and its native TAMA token could offer the kind of returns that saw Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rocket into the top 10.
But while other meme coins have limited utility outside of their huge cult followings, Tamadoge is building a wider Tamaverse that includes play-to-earn gaming and NFT ownership.
Holders of TAMA token will be able to mint NFT pets at the end of 2022, with the Tamagotchi-inspired assets forming the heart of the P2E game. Holders can look after, feed and grow their pets, eventually battling over players for the chance to win rewards.
The pets, which will be 3D initially, will then leap off the screen and into augmented reality, with holders able to take them out into the real world and explore, while other games are also planned alongside the pets.
The TAMA token also enjoys extremely strong tokenomics and could be ripe for massive growth. There is a max supply of just 2 billion coins - unlike the unlimited supply of DOGE or 600 trillion max supply of SHIB - with the coin also having a deflationary mechanism that will see 5% of tokens burned with each transaction.
Investors are racing to get in early on the presale, which has just been made easier following a partnership with Transak and which just soared past the $10 million mark in a little over a month.
With less than 30% of the presale allocation remaining, and the price increasing with each new token release, the rest is expected to sell out before the end of September.
Investors can also breathe easy at the project being legitimate - the contract has been audited by Solid Proof and the KYC verification completed by CoinSniper, while the team is doxxed.
To keep up to date with the latest developments from the project, join the Tamadoge Telegram group.
Lucky Block - Competition Platform with Unrivalled Prizes
Lucky Block is no longer at its presale stage but it is still very early days for the project which has enjoyed a huge amount of hype and attention in recent weeks and was named as one of the best new cryptocurrencies of the year.
After the successful launch of its LBLOCK V1 coin, Lucky Block recently launched LBLOCK V2, a new ERC-20 coin that eliminates the 12% fees attached to V1 and allows for easy listing on centralised exchanges.
The team have just announced that the Ethereum bridge solution for moving between the Ethereum (V2) and BNB Smart Chain (V1) versions of the coin will be live from 3 October 2022.
LBLOCK V2 already saw two major pumps after reaching CEXs MEXC and LBank - with prices up 400% - although a major technical error in the listing on Gate.io in early September saw a price drop.
That error saw Gate fail to verify the accounts of the market makers and when trading opened they were able to set the price much lower than could be found elsewhere, leading to a sell-off. With the issue expected to be rectified soon, the current low price signals a good entry point with a major recovery expected once traders and investors learn of the technical flaw.
Lucky Block is the market leading NFT competition platform where players can win massive prizes by holding NFTs and entering draws. Current prizes on offer include a $300,000 Lamborghini, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and $1 million of Bitcoin.
Battle Infinity Metaverse Project with Fantasy P2E Game
Battle Infinity is a gaming platform that has been named the best ICO of 2022 by CryptoPresales and which has seen massive gains in recent weeks after listing on DEXs and CEXs.
It first launched on PancakeSwap with peak returns of 700%, before listing on CEX LBank and netting early investors another 100% on their initial return.
Battle Infinity has a wide-ranging ecosystem led by its flagship NFT-based fantasy sports game, the IBAT Premier League. The game will initially be based on cricket before expanding into other sports, with the Indian project expecting huge take-up in its home nation given the mass popularity of cricket.
The project continues to make headline news in the country, with Bollywood royalty and Indian international cricketer Irfan Pathan among a number of VIP guests to celebrate the launch of Battle Infinity at a star-studded bash.
As well as its gaming elements, including NFT ownership, the ability to access a number of other games on the platform and the ability to purchase land in its metaverse.
The project also announced on Twitter that holders will be able to stake their IBAT very soon - although the APY remains a secret, IBAT can be staked for 30, 60, 90 or 360 days and will lead to large amounts of the coin being taken off the market, increasing scarcity and driving up the price.
The latest news and developments from the project can be found on the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.
Lithosphere - World's First AI Powered Blockchain that Raised $400 Million
Lithosphere is a new ICO that is promising investors big returns - at least venture capital firm Gem Capital will hope so after sinking $400 million into the project in May.
The founders claim to have built the world’s first world's first AI-powered blockchain, with the aim of connecting all blockchains and creating a decentralized network that can communicate and work on an interoperable basis.
It also says the protocol allows the blockchains to maintain sovereignty and process transactions quickly, while the wider project also includes cross-chain gaming and NFT ownership.
The LITHO token has a limited max supply of 1 billion tokens and could see big growth in the coming months.
EstateX - Build a Real Estate Portfolio from $100
EstateX promises to allow investors the chance to build their own real estate/property portfolio from as little as $100 through fractional ownership.
In basic terms, fractional ownership is where an individual owns a percentage of an asset alongside others, with future profits representing that same percentage - 100 investors each earn 1% of a property and it doubles in value, their return would be double the initial investment.
The project, led by a fully doxxed team from the Netherlands, wants to open up real estate to those who may not have been able to invest in it before, as well as take the hassle out of actual property management and ownership.
The project has a utility token, ESX, with an ICO launch planned in 2022 - a limited number of people can sign up to the whitelist for a chance to be an early investor.
