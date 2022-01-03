UAE: Woman falls to death from 12th floor of building; police launch investigation

Several people are currently being held for interrogation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 7:35 PM

Sharjah Police are investigating the death of an eastern European woman who fell to her death from the 12th floor of a building in the Al Majaz area on Monday morning.

Police say they rushed to the scene quickly after the operations room received a call at 6am. However, the woman was found dead in a pool of her own blood on arrival. She suffered from multiple skull fractures and internal bleeding in the lung.

Authorities have transferred the woman's body to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of the incident.

Police have yet to rule out foul play in the woman's death and have said they will only do so after completing their investigation. Multiple people have been held for interrogation in this regard.