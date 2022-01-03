UAE: Woman falls to death from 12th floor of building; police launch investigation

The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract.
Crime6 days ago
Sharjah Police are investigating the death of an eastern European woman who fell to her death from the 12th floor of a building in the Al Majaz area on Monday morning.
Police say they rushed to the scene quickly after the operations room received a call at 6am. However, the woman was found dead in a pool of her own blood on arrival. She suffered from multiple skull fractures and internal bleeding in the lung.
Authorities have transferred the woman's body to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of the incident.
ALSO READ:
Police have yet to rule out foul play in the woman's death and have said they will only do so after completing their investigation. Multiple people have been held for interrogation in this regard.
The victim claimed that he had no knowledge of this contract.
Crime6 days ago
Victims were promised jobs, good salaries and several other benefits
Crime1 week ago
He had called the police to report the murder claiming that he had killed her for cheating on him.
Crime1 week ago
Four men had attempted to smuggle over 1.6 million Captagon pills into the country
Crime1 week ago
Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language
Crime1 week ago
The gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off
Crime1 week ago
The rented vehicle was being transported by truck to a neighbouring country on forged documents.
Crime1 week ago
He was also fined Dh2,700 followed by deportation.
Crime1 week ago