UAE legal reforms: Do I need a licence to consume alcohol?

All related forms, and procedures in the court will be in Arabic and English
Legal2 weeks ago
Question: As per the recent legal reforms adopted in the UAE, can you explain the new laws around the alcohol licensing system? Do I still need a licence to consume alcoholic drinks?
Answer: In 2020, Article 313 of the Federal Law No 3 of 1987 on the Issuance of the Penal Law of the UAE, was amended entirely by Federal Decree Law No 15 of 2020, and some leniency was introduced in terms of consumption, possession or trading in alcoholic drinks. The provisions of the said Article 313 (as amended) read as follows:
“Article (313) Bis
Following the aforesaid provisions, each Emirate in the UAE is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages.
For instance, in Dubai, one would still require a licence to legally purchase alcoholic beverages from authorised outlets. Therefore, you may contact the competent authorities in your Emirate for further clarifications in this regard.
All related forms, and procedures in the court will be in Arabic and English
Legal2 weeks ago
Where compensatory leave is not allowed, a monetary compensation of 150 per cent of the employee's remuneration must be granted
Legal3 weeks ago
Anyone who indulges in an indecent crime of assault with a mutual consent shall be punished by way of imprisonment
Legal3 weeks ago
Obscuring vehicle number plates, even with objects like bike racks, is a traffic offence
Legal3 weeks ago
The law will be effective from January 2, 2022 and raises the legal age of puberty from 14 to 18 years old
Legal3 weeks ago
The laws go into effect in February 2022
Legal4 weeks ago
Cases range from financial claims, cancellation of administrative decisions, end-of-service benefits, tax disputes, and others
Legal1 month ago