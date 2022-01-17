UAE: Woman breaks husband's fingers after learning about his plans to take a second wife

Police arrest offender for throwing bottle and causing injury
A criminal court in the UAE has sentenced a 25-year-old Asian woman to six months in prison, followed by deportation, for breaking her husband's fingers after learning about his plans to marry another woman.
According to the investigation, the couple had gotten into a dispute, which escalated into a physical altercation. The husband slapped the woman, causing a hearing impairment estimated at 2 per cent.
The woman told authorities she was surprised by her husband's decision to marry another woman and his refusal to grant her marital rights. According to the 24-year-old man's testimony, his wife did not want to accept his decision to remarry, so she assaulted and insulted him.
When their argument got heated, the woman held the fingers on his right hand strongly, pulled them back and pushed him, causing fractures.
