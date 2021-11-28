UAE: Husband faces trial for assaulting wife who added salt to his coffee

The accused hit the woman with a large metal spatula causing severe injury

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 2:56 PM

A 42-year-old Arab man is facing trial at Sharjah Misdemeanor Court for physically assaulting his wife after she added salt to his coffee.

The husband was accused of violently beating his wife with a large metal spatula, causing a severe injury to her head.

According to a community police investigation, the wife lodged a complaint against the husband for causing a head injury. She suffered from a concussion that forced her to take leave from work for more than ten days.

She said that the accused assaulted her following a quarrel between them.

The complainant said she had mistakenly added salt to his coffee instead of sugar due to the daily household workload. She only realised her mistake when the accused reacted strongly and said she was trying to poison him.

He pushed her and asked her to prepare another cup. After a while, he approached her with a large metal spatula and struck her several times without hesitation. She fell to the ground and remained unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she saw a large pool of blood and realised her injury was severe.

During her testimony, the wife also accused the husband of cheating on her with another woman.

The husband blamed the wife for creating tension between them and insulting him. He informed the Court that his wife has been asking for a divorce and threatening to take the child away and prevent him from visiting them.

The Court adjourned the session until the accused could submit a defensive note after the complainant refused to reconcile with the accused.