UAE: Woman accused of insulting, posting photos of ex-husband's wife online

She was acquitted of all charges

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 9:28 AM

A 36-year-old woman was acquitted from the charges of attacking the privacy of and insulting the wife of her ex-husband.

The victim, a Gulf woman, claimed that she had received insulting messages, along with her pictures from an international number.

The woman was insulted through messages on WhatsApp and Instagram. Her photos were also published online.

However, there was no evidence to verify that the international number belonged to the accused and was hence, acquitted by the Ajman Court.

