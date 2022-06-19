UAE: Two ordered to pay man Dh70,000 for beating him up after argument

The Dubai Criminal Court asked him to pay Dh3,000
Crime1 week ago
An Al Ain resident, who was badly beaten up by his two friends following a heated argument, has been given Dh70,000 for the injuries.
Official court documents stated that the Arab man in his early 20s filed a lawsuit at Al Ain Court of First Instance against two young men, demanding that they pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical and moral damages caused to him because of the beatings.
In his lawsuit, the man explained that he had an argument with the defendants, which resulted in the pair assaulting him.
The man said the two men badly kicked and punched him, insulted and threatened to kill him.
He said he suffered severe wounds to his body which caused him a permanent disability. He was taken to the hospital, where he spent weeks receiving treatment. The man also presented a medical report to the court as evidence to support his claims.
In court, the defendants denied assaulting the victim, stressing that they did nothing wrong to him, but the court dismissed their claims.
ALSO READ:
After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered the two defendants to pay the Arab man Dh40,000 for the injuries or physical damages they caused him and another Dh30,000 in compensation for moral damages.
The men were also told to pay for the victim’s legal expenses.
- ismail@khaleejtimes.com
The Dubai Criminal Court asked him to pay Dh3,000
Crime1 week ago
All UAE entities ask residents to verify such news through official sources
Crime1 week ago
The men were held following an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol
Crime1 week ago
Public Prosecution spreads awareness among residents through social media
Crime1 week ago
He concealed his real identity from his wife for the entire duration of their marriage
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said she was facing financial problems
Crime1 week ago
Authorities share latest technologies used to solve crimes
Crime1 week ago
An argument broke out over a shared meal
Crime1 week ago