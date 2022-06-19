UAE: Two ordered to pay man Dh70,000 for beating him up after argument

Victim said he suffered permanent disability, moral damages due to beatings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 3:01 PM

An Al Ain resident, who was badly beaten up by his two friends following a heated argument, has been given Dh70,000 for the injuries.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man in his early 20s filed a lawsuit at Al Ain Court of First Instance against two young men, demanding that they pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the physical and moral damages caused to him because of the beatings.

In his lawsuit, the man explained that he had an argument with the defendants, which resulted in the pair assaulting him.

The man said the two men badly kicked and punched him, insulted and threatened to kill him.

He said he suffered severe wounds to his body which caused him a permanent disability. He was taken to the hospital, where he spent weeks receiving treatment. The man also presented a medical report to the court as evidence to support his claims.

In court, the defendants denied assaulting the victim, stressing that they did nothing wrong to him, but the court dismissed their claims.

After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered the two defendants to pay the Arab man Dh40,000 for the injuries or physical damages they caused him and another Dh30,000 in compensation for moral damages.

The men were also told to pay for the victim’s legal expenses.

