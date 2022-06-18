UAE: Policewoman develops system to detect human presence behind closed doors

Licence has been issued for a period of 60 years
UAE19 hours ago
A policewoman in Ras Al Khaimah has developed a smart system that can detect the presence of people behind doors, barriers and insulations, to help police track down criminals and victims, and also keep them safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals.
First Sergeant Amna Al Hajri from the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police showcased her smart device at an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Interior on the sidelines of the Federal National Council session.
Colonel Dr Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police praised the invention by Amna, which he said will help speed up police missions in Ras Al Khaimah, while limiting human and material loss.
He said Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to develop an integrated security system that banks on latest technologies to achieve sustainable development as the government seeks to embrace global opportunities to meet future needs.
ALSO READ:
Licence has been issued for a period of 60 years
UAE19 hours ago
Activities encouraged workers to maintain healthy lifestyles
UAE20 hours ago
The findings were revealed in a one-of-its-kind study conducted in the GCC
UAE1 day ago
The company is focused on disrupting the industry and providing a first rate service
UAE1 day ago
The initiative spreads engaging content about the city to global and local audiences
UAE1 day ago
Health service providers need to merge their expertise with new technologies to create a sustainable model
UAE1 day ago
Five new projects to receive part of $200,000 in funding in 2022
UAE1 day ago
Registration for third batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme is now open
UAE1 day ago