UAE: Policewoman develops system to detect human presence behind closed doors

The device will help keep police safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 8:24 AM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 8:33 AM

A policewoman in Ras Al Khaimah has developed a smart system that can detect the presence of people behind doors, barriers and insulations, to help police track down criminals and victims, and also keep them safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals.

First Sergeant Amna Al Hajri from the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police showcased her smart device at an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Interior on the sidelines of the Federal National Council session.

Colonel Dr Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police praised the invention by Amna, which he said will help speed up police missions in Ras Al Khaimah, while limiting human and material loss.

He said Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to develop an integrated security system that banks on latest technologies to achieve sustainable development as the government seeks to embrace global opportunities to meet future needs.

ALSO READ: