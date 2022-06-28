UAE: Police issue warning as videos, photos of murder go viral

Victim said he suffered permanent disability, moral damages due to beatings
Sharjah police launched a manhunt after a murder victim's photos and videos were circulated online and went viral.
An Arab woman was murdered last Friday (June 24) in a parking lot in Sharjah, and the authority had already revealed the details of the incident a few days ago.
The images and videos of the incident went viral last night, and Sharjah Police General Command has warned the public against circulating them online.
Police will take legal action against such irresponsible behaviour that does not care about the psychological state of the deceased's family. These actions are also contrary to human values in society.
Authorities said posting videos or pictures of crime scenes or accidents is prohibited and punishable by federal law.
