UAE: Police arrest murderer within 2 hours after woman was stabbed to death

Suspect confesses to killing due to personal differences with victim

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 12:22 AM

Sharjah Police nabbed a murder suspect within two hours after a 20-year-old woman’s body was found in her car.

According to police records, the Arab victim’s mother reported her daughter missing on Friday afternoon and alleged she had been kidnapped from the parking lot of her building by a person with whom the family had some disputes.

Police identified the suspect from CCTV camera footage at the parking lot, which showed him attacking the woman inside her vehicle, stabbing her several times.

He then fled in the victim’s car, taking her body with him.

Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation said that through the search and investigation procedures carried out by the team, the victim’s vehicle and her body were found.

The team continued the search and managed to locate the suspect within a record time of less than 120 minutes. He was found on a beach, trying to evade authorities, and arrested.

He confessed he committed the crime due to “personal differences” and the case was transferred to the Public Prosecution.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efficiency of the police team and their keenness to maintain security and safety in the emirate.