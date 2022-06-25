UAE: Father of Ajman school girl run over by bus driver donates blood money to charity

The money will be used to build a mosque and dig wells in a needy country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 1:03 PM

Hassan Bilal, the father of the student who was run over by a school bus driver, has donated the blood money to charity.

The Court of Appeal in Ajman had earlier ruled that the bus driver be imprisoned and pay Dh200,000 as compensation to the girl's family.

The father entrusted his brother to receive the money and donate it to a charitable organisation.

The money will be used to build a mosque and dig wells in a needy country in the name of the deceased.

Bilal said: "A charity in Ajman has agreed to build a mosque and dig wells once the money is deposited in their account. My brother will follow up on the entire procedure and ensure that 5 charitable projects are implemented in the name of the deceased."

