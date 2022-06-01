UAE: Man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend

The doctor’s report said the carpenter suffered 50 per cent brain damage
Crime1 week ago
An Asian man was handed a death sentence by the Umm Al Quwain Misdemeanour Court for killing his girlfriend on Wednesday.
The accused was charged with intentional killing of his girlfriend with a knife. He allegedly stabbed the victim to death and also attempted to commit suicide after committing the crime, but was rescued.
According to the police, the accused and the victim were having a love affair and also had plans to get married eight months before the crime took place. But their relationship was marred by arguments and quarrels as the man was suspicious that his girlfriend, also an Asian, was having affairs with other men.
On the day of the incident, the couple took the company transport to their workplace in the morning. Not many workers were on duty in the workplace at that time of the day, so the accused took advantage it.
The victim had gone to the women’s bathroom. The accused followed her and stabbed her with a knife, causing injury to her upper left chest and right abdomen. One of the stabs was fatal, it pierced the left lung and cut the blood vessels. This caused profuse bleeding and vascular shock leading to the victim's death.
During interrogation by the Public Prosecution, the accused admitted that he had killed the victim by stabbing her several times with a knife.
The accused claimed that the victim also stabbed him when he asked her about their relationship, marriage plans and links with other men. However, during the course of the conversation, she went to a room, brought a knife and stabbed him. He said, he stabbed her in retaliation.
The accused also denied accusations of attempted suicide. The trial was conducted via video.
