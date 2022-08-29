UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh340,000 after he sells friend's car

The amount owed is the value of the vehicle

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM

A young man has been ordered to pay his friend Dh340,000, the value of the friend's car that the defendant sold without his knowledge.

The complainant had trusted his friend and handed him his vehicle to use it until he found a potential buyer. The defendant then sold the car to an Abu Dhabi car showroom without informing his friend. He claimed that he was the owner of the car and kept all the money he received for the vehicle.

The lawsuit filed by the complainant demanded that he be paid Dh340,000, the value of the car, with a 12 per cent interest. He also demanded another Dh30,000 in compensation for the damages.

The man said in his lawsuit that he had handed over his vehicle to the defendant to sell because he trusted him as a friend. The plaintiff added that his friend had convinced him that he would sell the car to a car showroom and hand over the money to him.

But when he sold the car, the defendant did not hand him the cash. He instead kept it for himself.

The plaintiff presented evidence, including conversations through WhatsApp, to support his claim.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered the defendant to pay the Dh340,000 he received from selling the car to the plaintiff.

The court rejected all other claims from the plaintiff due to lack of supporting evidence.

The defendant was also told to pay for his friend’s legal expenses.

