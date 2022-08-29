UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh340,000 after he sells friend's car

The victim said that the man would repeatedly ask for money
A young man has been ordered to pay his friend Dh340,000, the value of the friend's car that the defendant sold without his knowledge.
The complainant had trusted his friend and handed him his vehicle to use it until he found a potential buyer. The defendant then sold the car to an Abu Dhabi car showroom without informing his friend. He claimed that he was the owner of the car and kept all the money he received for the vehicle.
The lawsuit filed by the complainant demanded that he be paid Dh340,000, the value of the car, with a 12 per cent interest. He also demanded another Dh30,000 in compensation for the damages.
The man said in his lawsuit that he had handed over his vehicle to the defendant to sell because he trusted him as a friend. The plaintiff added that his friend had convinced him that he would sell the car to a car showroom and hand over the money to him.
But when he sold the car, the defendant did not hand him the cash. He instead kept it for himself.
The plaintiff presented evidence, including conversations through WhatsApp, to support his claim.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered the defendant to pay the Dh340,000 he received from selling the car to the plaintiff.
The court rejected all other claims from the plaintiff due to lack of supporting evidence.
The defendant was also told to pay for his friend’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
The victim said that the man would repeatedly ask for money
The 63-year-old had concealed cannabis inside black soap, says Nigeria's drug law enforcement agency
Three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the property
They will be deported after serving their sentence
One man was pushed from a balcony and is permanently disabled
Man was nabbed within eight hours of official report being filed
It is a punishable crime, offenders will be fined Dh5,000 and could be imprisoned
Police explain how residents can seek legal services in the emirate