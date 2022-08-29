Dubai: Man jailed for 10 years, fined Dh50,000 for smuggling drugs

The accused claimed the narcotics belonged to another person of the same nationality

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:18 AM

An Asian worker returning from his native place has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh50,000 after he was caught with narcotics in his bag. He will be deported after he serves his sentence

The accused claimed it belonged to another person of the same nationality.

Last December, a customs inspector at Dubai Airport suspected that a traveller's bag had abnormal density. He then referred the worker to the inspection department. The accused then admitted that he was carrying narcotics which belonged to someone else.

