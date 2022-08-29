Dubai: Man jailed for 10 years, fined Dh50,000 for smuggling drugs

Three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the property
An Asian worker returning from his native place has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh50,000 after he was caught with narcotics in his bag. He will be deported after he serves his sentence
The accused claimed it belonged to another person of the same nationality.
Last December, a customs inspector at Dubai Airport suspected that a traveller's bag had abnormal density. He then referred the worker to the inspection department. The accused then admitted that he was carrying narcotics which belonged to someone else.
ALSO READ:
Three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the property
They will be deported after serving their sentence
One man was pushed from a balcony and is permanently disabled
Man was nabbed within eight hours of official report being filed
It is a punishable crime, offenders will be fined Dh5,000 and could be imprisoned
Police explain how residents can seek legal services in the emirate
The victim sustained permanent injuries and had to be hospitalised for three months
The bag contained two phones, money, and official documents