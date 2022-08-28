Dubai: Man to pay Dh400,000 after 2 die from electrocution while installing fish tank

One man was pushed from a balcony and is permanently disabled
An Arab director and owner of a company selling ornamental fish has been ordered to pay Dh200,000 each to the families of two workers who died after being electrocuted while installing a fish tank.
The Dubai Misdemeanours Court also gave the owner a one-year suspended jail term after finding that the Asian workers were electrocuted inside the owner's Jumeirah villa.
The owner had filed a police report in July, saying another person had told him that the workers had died of electrocution after a cleaning device they bought to maintain the tank short-circuited.
However, the forensic reports showed that the accident was caused by a disconnected extension line that supplied electricity to the aquarium's pump. The water then became charged with electricity, electrocuting the workers once they touched it.
Reports also showed that the workers did not have adequate tools or training to operate safely in the water. The lack of these measures was deemed an oversight on the part of the company, making the owner complicit in the workers' deaths.
ALSO READ:
The owner denied the accusations, saying the two victims were responsible for their own deaths as they were obligated to work on the tanks the company installed.
One man was pushed from a balcony and is permanently disabled
Man was nabbed within eight hours of official report being filed
It is a punishable crime, offenders will be fined Dh5,000 and could be imprisoned
Police explain how residents can seek legal services in the emirate
The victim sustained permanent injuries and had to be hospitalised for three months
The bag contained two phones, money, and official documents
The 'We Are All Police' programme allows the public to report violations
Police identify suspect after reviewing surveillance camera footage