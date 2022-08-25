Dubai: Dh2 million compensation for family of man run over by school bus

Insurance company was ordered to pay the money

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 8:51 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 8:57 AM

An insurance company has been ordered to pay Dh2 million in compensation to the family of a man run over by a school bus.

The mother, wife, and son of the deceased filed a complaint against the company with the Insurance Authority asking for compensation of over Dh2 million, since the deceased was the breadwinner of the family.

The Insurance Authority had asked the company to compensate the family, a decision that the Court of First Instance upheld. The insurance company then appealed against the ruling before the Dubai Civil Court of Appeal.

In its appeal, the company stated that it had submitted a defence to the Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee to reject the family's request for compensation, but the committee ignored the company's defence and did not respond to it.

The Dubai Civil Court of Appeal rejected the appeal and ordered the insurance company to pay the amount to the family of the victim.

