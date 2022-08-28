Dubai: Man jailed after quadriplegic girl with cerebral palsy dies in his care

She was eight years old

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:54 AM

An Eastern European man has been sentenced to three months in prison, which will be executed after a period of three years.

The man has been charged with multiple crimes including concealing the status of a deceased girl, adopting a child without following the rule of law. The man was taking care of an eight-year-old girl whose height was 120cm and was not of European descent.

In his testimony, the accused said that his co-worker had asked him to take care of a quadriplegic girl with cerebral palsy, six years ago.

After he took the girl under his wing, he was told that there was no information of her parents or legal guardians. The co-worker then disappeared.

The accused then hired a nanny to look after the girl. She could not move or talk and would respond by moving her eyes, laughing or crying.

The girl knew English, Persian and Russian and would respond to the accused my moving her eyes. The man added that she would be happy when he would tell her that he would feed her.

Last June, when the accused was not home, the nanny called the ambulance after the girl's temperature increased. However, she passed away before medical help arrived.

On reaching home, the man immediately informed the police of the girl's demise.

Forensic reports confirm that her death was natural. She passed away due to heart and respiratory failure due to complications of her illness. It added that there were no signs of injury or any indication of violence or resistance.

