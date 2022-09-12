UAE: Man jailed for offering fake immigration visas through social media

The court ordered her to settle the bill
A 43-year-old expat has been sentenced to two months in prison for defrauding people by taking money for immigration visas.
He placed advertisements on social networking sites and entrances of buildings stating that his company was providing immigration visas to various countries, and that he had a special offer for those wishing to migrate.
He conducted interviews with the victims in an office he rented as the company's headquarters, and obtained varying amounts of money. He also issued receipts with the company's logo in exchange for issuing visas.
An official letter from the Department of Economic Development stated that the company was not officially licensed. This was because the owner applied for the license as an individual institution for providing tourist guide services in the country. This license does not include the issuance of tourist or immigration visas.
During the trial, the accused denied the charges, stating that he was just an employee of the company. However, the court confirmed that the accused deliberately seized the victims' money by fraudulent means.
The court ordered him to pay back the money that he obtained from the victims as visa transaction fees. He will be deported from the country after serving his term.
ALSO READ:
The court ordered her to settle the bill
They have been sentenced to prison for six months
He threatened her with a knife and stole her bag
Accused found the precious metal in a sandy area and did not inform the police
The 32-year-old turned himself in at a police station
Parents will be prosecuted for negligence
He was detained in an apartment for 15 hours
The theft took place at the airport